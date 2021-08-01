Albert D Mason Inc. Sells 461 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Albert D Mason Inc. reduced its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Paychex accounts for approximately 1.4% of Albert D Mason Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Paychex by 19.6% in the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 15,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Paychex by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,258,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,346,000 after acquiring an additional 35,187 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Paychex by 148.5% during the 1st quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 115,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,280,000 after acquiring an additional 68,763 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 5.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 14.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,109,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,773,000 after acquiring an additional 266,393 shares during the period. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAYX stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.82. 1,289,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,614,435. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.82. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.38 and a 12 month high of $114.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $40.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.02 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.84%.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.35.

In related news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $65,123.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 86,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,748,433.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $11,251,344.22. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 413,004 shares of company stock worth $44,629,618. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

