Albert D Mason Inc. Sells 959 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Albert D Mason Inc. lessened its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,358 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 959 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 219,742,386 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,891,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887,251 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,789,157 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,927,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,417 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,894,126 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,862,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155,779 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $2,713,360,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,240,994 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,447,991,000 after buying an additional 690,504 shares during the period. 82.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.83. The company had a trading volume of 22,478,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,926,362. The company has a market capitalization of $269.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $40.97 and a 12 month high of $59.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.29.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Truist boosted their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.