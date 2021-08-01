Aleph.im (ALEPH) Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.40 Million

Aleph.im (CURRENCY:ALEPH) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One Aleph.im coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000339 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Aleph.im has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. Aleph.im has a total market capitalization of $14.40 million and $497,985.00 worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aleph.im alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00055307 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002606 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00014588 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $320.18 or 0.00780493 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005308 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00039573 BTC.

Aleph.im Coin Profile

Aleph.im (CRYPTO:ALEPH) is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,454,287 coins. Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im . The official website for Aleph.im is aleph.im . The official message board for Aleph.im is medium.com/aleph-im

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

Aleph.im Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph.im directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aleph.im should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aleph.im using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aleph.im Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aleph.im and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.