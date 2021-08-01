Alexander’s (ALX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Alexander’s to post earnings of $4.56 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by ($1.53). Alexander’s had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 26.31%. On average, analysts expect Alexander’s to post $19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $21 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ALX stock opened at $278.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 0.66. Alexander’s has a 52 week low of $233.70 and a 52 week high of $308.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $274.09. The company has a current ratio of 14.81, a quick ratio of 14.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexander’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Alexander’s Company Profile

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

