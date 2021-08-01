Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,672 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth $5,713,083,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.8% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,116,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,427,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,030 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.0% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,806,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,356,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,249 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,692,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,052,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,997,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $679,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,645 shares in the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $195.19 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $179.67 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The firm has a market cap of $528.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $212.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BABA. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.90.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

