Alien Worlds (TLM) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $239.73 Million

Alien Worlds (CURRENCY:TLM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 1st. During the last week, Alien Worlds has traded down 23.5% against the dollar. One Alien Worlds coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000709 BTC on major exchanges. Alien Worlds has a total market capitalization of $258.75 million and approximately $239.73 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002507 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00046156 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00102229 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.80 or 0.00134813 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,822.25 or 0.99796482 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $333.96 or 0.00836928 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002550 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alien Worlds Coin Profile

Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,189,345,239 coins and its circulating supply is 914,030,370 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds

Alien Worlds Coin Trading

