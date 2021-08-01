Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Reaches New 1-Year High at $50.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$50.00 and last traded at C$49.95, with a volume of 446874 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$49.39.

ATD.B has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$50.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities raised shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$54.00 target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alimentation Couche-Tard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$53.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.55, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of C$53.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$45.85.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

