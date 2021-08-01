Alitas (ALT) Achieves Market Cap of $53.61 Million

Alitas (CURRENCY:ALT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Over the last week, Alitas has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Alitas has a total market cap of $53.61 million and approximately $346,363.00 worth of Alitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alitas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.89 or 0.00002252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,678.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $530.35 or 0.01336624 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $141.54 or 0.00356727 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.37 or 0.00129472 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001423 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00017660 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002301 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Alitas Coin Profile

Alitas is a coin. Alitas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Alitas’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Altcoin is a crypto coin based on the OMNI protocol, issued on the Bitcoin blockchain as a coloured coin. “

Buying and Selling Alitas

