All Sports (SOC) Market Cap Tops $25.08 Million

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. All Sports has a total market capitalization of $25.08 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, All Sports has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One All Sports coin can now be purchased for $0.0167 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get All Sports alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00056768 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002658 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00014658 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $332.08 or 0.00800785 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005176 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00039860 BTC.

About All Sports

All Sports (CRYPTO:SOC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com . The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

All Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy All Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for All Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for All Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.