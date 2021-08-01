Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Alliance Data Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.69.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

ADS stock opened at $93.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Alliance Data Systems has a fifty-two week low of $39.77 and a fifty-two week high of $128.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.60.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $2.25. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 55.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems will post 15.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 25.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,227,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $585,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,953 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the first quarter valued at $92,574,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the first quarter valued at $75,365,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $46,685,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 141.7% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,018,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,228,000 after acquiring an additional 597,074 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

See Also: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.