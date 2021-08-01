Alpha Teknova, Inc.’s Quiet Period To Expire on August 4th (NASDAQ:TKNO)

Alpha Teknova’s (NASDAQ:TKNO) quiet period will end on Wednesday, August 4th. Alpha Teknova had issued 6,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 25th. The total size of the offering was $96,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During Alpha Teknova’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Alpha Teknova in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Alpha Teknova in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alpha Teknova in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Alpha Teknova in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

Shares of TKNO opened at $22.22 on Friday. Alpha Teknova has a 52 week low of $16.90 and a 52 week high of $30.89.

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.

