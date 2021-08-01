Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Given New $3,034.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q3 2021 earnings at $21.65 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $24.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $23.91 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $26.93 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $24.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $26.91 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $100.81 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $114.76 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $130.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $147.87 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $2,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3,045.10.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,704.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,406.55 and a twelve month high of $2,800.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,553.25.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet will post 98.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lawrence Page sold 3,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,261.93, for a total transaction of $9,043,196.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 800 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,361.59, for a total transaction of $7,084,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,057 shares in the company, valued at $14,304,150.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,981 shares of company stock valued at $174,426,427. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 188 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.9% during the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 273 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

