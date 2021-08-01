Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Increased to $3,600.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the information services provider’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. China Renaissance Securities raised Alphabet from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup downgraded Alphabet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,821.21.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,694.53 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,402.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2,765.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,478.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 97.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank grew its position in Alphabet by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 563 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 952 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,531,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.