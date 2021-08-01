Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Raised to $3,000.00 at Mizuho

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GOOGL. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup downgraded Alphabet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,694.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet has a one year low of $1,402.15 and a one year high of $2,765.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,478.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 97.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,329,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,117,461,000 after purchasing an additional 145,732 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,523,211,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,939,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,160,892,000 after acquiring an additional 79,686 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,234,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,670,993,000 after acquiring an additional 10,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,837,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,789,835,000 after purchasing an additional 10,505 shares during the last quarter. 34.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

