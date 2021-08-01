Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.380-$1.480 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of PINE stock opened at $19.62 on Friday. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 12-month low of $13.30 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The firm has a market cap of $221.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.09.
Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 0.85%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile
Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.
