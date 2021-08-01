Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.380-$1.480 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of PINE stock opened at $19.62 on Friday. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 12-month low of $13.30 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The firm has a market cap of $221.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.09.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 0.85%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PINE shares. BTIG Research set a $19.25 price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Saturday, July 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.24 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alpine Income Property Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.37.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

