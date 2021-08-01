Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) PT Lowered to $42.00

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its price objective cut by analysts at TD Securities from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.67% from the company’s previous close.

ATUS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup cut Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Altice USA from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Altice USA from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altice USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.37.

Shares of Altice USA stock opened at $30.73 on Friday. Altice USA has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $38.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.10.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 129.77% and a net margin of 8.00%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altice USA will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 2,350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $87,443,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,719,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,905,339.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $1,017,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,600,781.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,552,734 shares of company stock worth $94,829,580 in the last ninety days. 53.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Altice USA during the first quarter worth $10,661,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Altice USA by 745.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 541,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,005,000 after purchasing an additional 477,636 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Altice USA during the first quarter worth $347,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altice USA by 33.1% during the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 11,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Altice USA by 95.7% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 285,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,303,000 after purchasing an additional 139,846 shares during the last quarter. 57.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

