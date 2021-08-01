Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Cut to $4,200.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Benchmark from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.22% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,143.89.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,327.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3,459.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $2,871.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 31.60%. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 57.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,005 shares of company stock valued at $449,130,095. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Novak Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 4.5% during the first quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 70 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.4% during the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 129 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 773 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.