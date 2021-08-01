Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Lowered to $4,400.00 at Cowen

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price dropped by analysts at Cowen from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.23% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,360.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,143.89.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,327.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,459.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Amazon.com has a one year low of $2,871.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 31.60%. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 57.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,005 shares of company stock worth $449,130,095 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,877,308,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $1,997,340,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 34,666.4% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 637,169 shares during the period. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $934,954,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

