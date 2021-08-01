Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Acquired by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 135.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,718 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Ameresco worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 23.0% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,452,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,271,000 after purchasing an additional 459,137 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ameresco by 21.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,226,000 after acquiring an additional 361,137 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Ameresco by 0.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 725,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,282,000 after acquiring an additional 5,451 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Ameresco during the first quarter worth about $32,351,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Ameresco by 2.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 587,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,565,000 after acquiring an additional 11,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameresco alerts:

In other Ameresco news, Director Thomas S. Murley sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $453,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,877 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,372 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco stock opened at $68.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.45. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $70.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $252.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.52 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 12.44%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.73.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.