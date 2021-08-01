American Capital Partners Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Equities research analysts at American Capital Partners increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Signature Bank in a report released on Wednesday, July 28th. American Capital Partners analyst A. Polini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $3.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.42. American Capital Partners also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.87 EPS.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 11.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 EPS.

SBNY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.94.

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $226.97 on Friday. Signature Bank has a one year low of $71.44 and a one year high of $263.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.99.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 256.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $425,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,692,000 after purchasing an additional 10,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $419,000.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 22.49%.

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

