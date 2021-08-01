American Express (NYSE:AXP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $162.31.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Barclays raised their price target on American Express from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock.

Get American Express alerts:

NYSE AXP opened at $170.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.58. American Express has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $179.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.29.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its stake in American Express by 92.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Recommended Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.