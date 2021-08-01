Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 149,320 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) by 957.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,320 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 5.53% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $11,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the first quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the first quarter valued at about $319,000.

Shares of XMHQ opened at $77.61 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $52.68 and a 12-month high of $81.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.07.

