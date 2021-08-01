Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $11.40 Million Stock Position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 374,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,870 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in The Simply Good Foods were worth $11,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMPL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter worth $32,724,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 138.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,073,000 after purchasing an additional 648,878 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter worth $18,165,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 9.3% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,024,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,261,000 after purchasing an additional 512,865 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter worth $7,777,000. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Simply Good Foods alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SMPL shares. Stephens started coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.23.

Shares of The Simply Good Foods stock opened at $37.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.47 and a beta of 1.02. The Simply Good Foods Company has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $38.50.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.09 million. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.19%. The Simply Good Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of The Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $723,111.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,838.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,409.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.