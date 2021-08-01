Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $11.63 Million Stock Position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 413,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,414 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $11,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 5.6% in the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 4,704,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,389,000 after acquiring an additional 249,459 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 34.7% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 797,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,452,000 after acquiring an additional 205,590 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Clearway Energy by 36.1% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 441,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,410,000 after purchasing an additional 117,015 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Clearway Energy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 385,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,846,000 after purchasing an additional 16,039 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC grew its holdings in Clearway Energy by 142.6% during the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 374,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,547,000 after purchasing an additional 220,308 shares during the period. 35.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on CWEN. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Clearway Energy in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Clearway Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

NYSE CWEN opened at $28.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.69 and a 1-year high of $37.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.55.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.68. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $237.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.00 million. Research analysts predict that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.329 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is presently 220.00%.

In other news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.55 per share, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,100 shares in the company, valued at $665,305. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Infrastructure Investor Global acquired 5,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $137,658.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 23,590 shares of company stock valued at $603,587. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. As of March 2, 2021, it had approximately 4,200 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

