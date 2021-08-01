Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $12 Million Stock Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 370,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $12,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in OGE Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,958,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $937,089,000 after purchasing an additional 410,336 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in OGE Energy by 17.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,635,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,653,000 after purchasing an additional 548,483 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in OGE Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,699,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,254,000 after purchasing an additional 39,427 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in OGE Energy during the first quarter valued at $85,052,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in OGE Energy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,118,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,557,000 after purchasing an additional 64,881 shares during the last quarter. 63.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OGE opened at $33.75 on Friday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $35.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.11.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.46) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 77.40%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OGE shares. Bank of America upgraded OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays upgraded OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

