Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 107,639 Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 747,279 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 107,639 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $11,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 6.2% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 43,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 505,716 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,606,000 after acquiring an additional 180,321 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 441.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 98,987 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 80,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 74,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MOD opened at $16.73 on Friday. Modine Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $5.16 and a 1-year high of $18.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.69. The company has a market cap of $863.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, July 1st.
In other Modine Manufacturing news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 1,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $31,251.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.
About Modine Manufacturing
Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Building HVAC Systems, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Heavy Duty Equipment and Automotive segments.
