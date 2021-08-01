Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 107,639 Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 747,279 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 107,639 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $11,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 6.2% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 43,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 505,716 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,606,000 after acquiring an additional 180,321 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 441.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 98,987 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 80,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 74,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOD opened at $16.73 on Friday. Modine Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $5.16 and a 1-year high of $18.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.69. The company has a market cap of $863.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $514.90 million during the quarter. Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a positive return on equity of 15.00%. Equities analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

In other Modine Manufacturing news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 1,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $31,251.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Building HVAC Systems, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Heavy Duty Equipment and Automotive segments.

