AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the June 30th total of 2,740,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.33.

NYSE:ABC opened at $122.17 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.86. The company has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.80.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $49.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.06 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 277.60%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.28%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total transaction of $712,992.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,579,243.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.35, for a total transaction of $1,487,418.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,101 shares in the company, valued at $23,747,151.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,341 shares of company stock worth $10,768,506. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 548.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 13,842 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 30,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 12,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

