AMETEK (AME) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 17.81%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AMETEK to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AME stock opened at $139.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a PE ratio of 39.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.33. AMETEK has a one year low of $91.48 and a one year high of $139.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.25%.

Several research analysts recently commented on AME shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.17.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total value of $154,346.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,968.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total value of $5,422,534.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,917,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,780 shares of company stock valued at $5,977,201. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

