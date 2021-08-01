AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Reaches New 1-Year High at $139.52

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $139.52 and last traded at $139.02, with a volume of 1918 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $138.60.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.17.

The company has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

In other AMETEK news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total value of $400,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,692,549.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total value of $154,346.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,968.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,780 shares of company stock valued at $5,977,201 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its stake in AMETEK by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,174,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,233,000 after acquiring an additional 295,000 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in AMETEK by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,042,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,303,000 after buying an additional 156,494 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,870,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,100,000 after buying an additional 69,492 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in AMETEK by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,459,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,808,000 after buying an additional 573,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,967,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,043,000 after buying an additional 35,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile (NYSE:AME)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

