Amgen (AMGN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.10 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AMGN stock opened at $241.54 on Friday. Amgen has a 52-week low of $210.28 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.41%.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total transaction of $250,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,241,736.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $944,810. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amgen stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 940 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.25.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

