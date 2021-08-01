Amgen (AMGN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.10 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
AMGN stock opened at $241.54 on Friday. Amgen has a 52-week low of $210.28 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.71.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.41%.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amgen stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 940 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.25.
About Amgen
Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.
