Amgen Inc. (AMGN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.76 on September 8th

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.76 per share by the medical research company on Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%.

Amgen has raised its dividend payment by 39.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $241.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $242.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.71. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total transaction of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,098.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $944,810. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Amgen stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 940 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on AMGN. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.25.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

