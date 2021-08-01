ams AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ams AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of AMS in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AMS in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America upgraded AMS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of AMS in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered AMS from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

OTCMKTS AMSSY opened at $9.57 on Thursday. AMS has a one year low of $8.12 and a one year high of $13.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.85. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AMS had a positive return on equity of 8.49% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter.

AMS Company Profile

ams AG develops and manufactures analog semiconductors, sensors, sensor interfaces, power management and wireless solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry. The Consumer segment comprises of products and sensor solutions targeting the mobile, consumer and communications markets.

