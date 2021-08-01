Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Acquires 19,892 Shares of Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 383,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,892 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.46% of Vasta Platform worth $3,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vasta Platform by 10.4% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,885,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,569,000 after acquiring an additional 177,361 shares in the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vasta Platform by 22.4% in the first quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 1,685,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,601,000 after acquiring an additional 308,966 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vasta Platform by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,455,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,101,000 after acquiring an additional 401,155 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vasta Platform in the first quarter worth about $12,331,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Vasta Platform by 3.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 725,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,141,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VSTA. Zacks Investment Research raised Vasta Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Vasta Platform from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Vasta Platform in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down from $21.50) on shares of Vasta Platform in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Vasta Platform presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VSTA opened at $7.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.18. Vasta Platform Limited has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $22.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.39 million and a PE ratio of -64.00.

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $51.38 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vasta Platform Limited will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

