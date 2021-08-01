Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 262.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 248,547 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 179,937 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $4,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOD. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 8.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VOD opened at $16.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.47. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $20.36. The firm has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.5491 dividend. This is a boost from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is currently 113.83%.

A number of research firms recently commented on VOD. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.34.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

