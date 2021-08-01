Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Buys 11,300 Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Fulgent Genetics worth $4,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Fulgent Genetics by 20.8% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Fulgent Genetics by 71.4% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Fulgent Genetics by 32.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 3.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 10,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.94, for a total value of $755,512.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,438 shares in the company, valued at $11,775,287.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $47,528.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 337,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,784,963.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,781 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,466 over the last 90 days. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FLGT opened at $92.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.50. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.07 and a 12-month high of $189.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.92.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $359.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.46 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 101.08% and a net margin of 53.91%. Fulgent Genetics’s revenue was up 4536.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fulgent Genetics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.80.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

