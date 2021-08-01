Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Buys Shares of 136,000 Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 136,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,141,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Myriad Genetics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYGN. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 180.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,509 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,461,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,229,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,850,000 after acquiring an additional 727,959 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter worth about $8,497,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 501,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,922,000 after acquiring an additional 170,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

MYGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Myriad Genetics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

MYGN opened at $31.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 1.59. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.71 and a 1 year high of $34.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $173.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.36 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 27.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Myriad Genetics news, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 43,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $1,460,773.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 269,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,084,663.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 32,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $1,042,579.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 262,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,486,170.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 245,428 shares of company stock valued at $7,941,350. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

