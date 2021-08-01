Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Grows Stock Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,506 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $3,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,153,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,539,000 after buying an additional 754,573 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,317,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,716,000 after purchasing an additional 139,861 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,088,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,799,000 after purchasing an additional 413,365 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,026,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,799,000 after purchasing an additional 302,059 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,430,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,681,000 after purchasing an additional 265,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAG opened at $41.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.33. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.34 and a 52 week high of $41.92. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.90.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.30). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 34.24%. The company had revenue of $138.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.72%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STAG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Capital One Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.20.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

