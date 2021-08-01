Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Has $4.79 Million Stock Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,806 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.08% of Leggett & Platt worth $4,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter valued at $456,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 33,155 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter worth about $552,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 278.5% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 157,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,176,000 after purchasing an additional 115,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LEG. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 5,000 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $282,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,611,710.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $83,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,750.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,677 shares of company stock worth $1,282,302 over the last 90 days. 1.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LEG opened at $48.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $37.42 and a 12 month high of $59.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.33.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.22. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.87%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

