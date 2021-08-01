Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Increases Holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 8.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,480 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 4,306 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $3,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BHP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at $199,007,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BHP Group by 806.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,273,156 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $88,344,000 after buying an additional 1,132,686 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in BHP Group by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,144,449 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $79,414,000 after buying an additional 648,138 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in BHP Group by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,408,247 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $97,717,000 after buying an additional 605,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in BHP Group by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,866,160 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $129,493,000 after buying an additional 404,952 shares during the last quarter.

BHP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Liberum Capital lowered BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,140.50.

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $78.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.44. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $46.90 and a fifty-two week high of $82.07.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

