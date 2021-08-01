Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Increases Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 99,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,506 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $3,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STAG. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. STAG Industrial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.20.

STAG stock opened at $41.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.90. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.34 and a 12-month high of $41.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.33.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $138.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.36 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.72%.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

