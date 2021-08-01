Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Invests $3.92 Million in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 285,821 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,921,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOV. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NOV by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NOV during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NOV during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in NOV during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in NOV by 229.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Get NOV alerts:

NOV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays upgraded NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Atb Cap Markets upgraded NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on NOV in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. NOV presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.83.

Shares of NOV opened at $13.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 2.30. NOV Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $18.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

About NOV

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV).

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.