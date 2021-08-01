Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Purchases 7,473 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 10.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 7,473 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $4,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Voya Financial by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 46.9% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Voya Financial by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 570 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 465.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Voya Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

In other news, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $198,069.84. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total value of $194,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,816 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,683.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,889 shares of company stock valued at $588,430. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VOYA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist upped their target price on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. downgraded Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.93.

NYSE VOYA opened at $64.40 on Friday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.17 and a 52 week high of $70.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.42.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $344.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.