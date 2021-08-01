Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Sells 157,120 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lessened its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 89.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,120 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $4,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 32,989,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,563,861,000 after purchasing an additional 24,131,611 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its position in Snowflake by 239.5% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 32,221,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,387,649,000 after purchasing an additional 22,729,505 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Snowflake by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,747,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,266,942 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 5,242,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,865 shares during the period. Finally, SALESFORCE.COM Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 139.3% during the 1st quarter. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. now owns 4,985,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901,728 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Snowflake news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 25,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.98, for a total value of $5,776,726.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.58, for a total transaction of $3,083,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,759,614.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 728,885 shares of company stock worth $178,858,208 over the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNOW. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.74.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $265.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $78.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -69.93. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.71 and a 12 month high of $429.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $249.24.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $228.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.16 million. On average, analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

