Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Sells 365,709 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 75.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 121,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 365,709 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $4,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CUZ. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 123,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,365,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cousins Properties stock opened at $39.72 on Friday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12 month low of $24.17 and a 12 month high of $40.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.04.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 2.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 44.60%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cousins Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

