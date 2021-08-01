Analysts Anticipate Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) will post earnings of ($1.41) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.30) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.47). Enanta Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.71) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 98.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($4.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.39) to ($4.13). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($5.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.03) to ($4.10). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.15). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 78.57% and a negative return on equity of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.14.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $42.25 on Thursday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $40.32 and a one year high of $56.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENTA. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 240,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,944,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.