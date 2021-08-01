Analysts Anticipate Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $71.00 Million

Analysts predict that Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) will post sales of $71.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Glaukos’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $71.50 million and the lowest is $69.60 million. Glaukos posted sales of $31.56 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Glaukos will report full-year sales of $295.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $291.20 million to $303.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $329.81 million, with estimates ranging from $250.90 million to $362.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Glaukos.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 34.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $67.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.82 million.

GKOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $94.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. William Blair cut Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Stephens cut Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Glaukos has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

NYSE:GKOS traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.00. The stock had a trading volume of 605,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41. Glaukos has a 1-year low of $40.08 and a 1-year high of $99.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.57 and a beta of 1.73.

In other Glaukos news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $411,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GKOS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 136.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,989,000 after purchasing an additional 103,102 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,551 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 292,707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,030,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos during the fourth quarter valued at $410,000.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

