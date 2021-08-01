Analysts Anticipate Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) to Announce $0.46 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Green Dot’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Green Dot posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.21. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.86. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Green Dot.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Green Dot had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $379.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.07 million.

Several research analysts have commented on GDOT shares. Truist Securities cut their target price on Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, dropped their target price on shares of Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.69.

Shares of GDOT stock opened at $46.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4,607.00 and a beta of 1.00. Green Dot has a one year low of $38.95 and a one year high of $64.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.40.

In related news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total value of $153,378.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,675,710.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,134 shares of company stock valued at $368,494. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Green Dot in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Green Dot by 2,977.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Green Dot during the first quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 23.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

