Analysts Anticipate International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) to Announce -$0.59 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) to announce ($0.59) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for International Seaways’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.54) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.67). International Seaways reported earnings per share of $2.39 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 124.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Seaways will report full-year earnings of ($1.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($0.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $3.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover International Seaways.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $46.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.98 million. International Seaways had a positive return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 15.13%.

Several research firms have commented on INSW. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $68,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,164 shares in the company, valued at $945,459.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in International Seaways by 33.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,075,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,233,000 after acquiring an additional 515,046 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in International Seaways by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,932,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,445,000 after acquiring an additional 78,274 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP grew its position in International Seaways by 14.8% in the first quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 460,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,921,000 after acquiring an additional 59,309 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in International Seaways by 14.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 433,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,408,000 after purchasing an additional 54,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Seaways by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 17,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INSW traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,651. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.28. International Seaways has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $22.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.92.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.47%.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

