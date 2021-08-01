Analysts Anticipate Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $26.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) will post $26.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.30 million to $33.00 million. Redwood Trust reported sales of $22.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full-year sales of $110.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $87.27 million to $123.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $143.33 million, with estimates ranging from $132.98 million to $150.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Redwood Trust.

A number of research firms recently commented on RWT. Piper Sandler upgraded Redwood Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded Redwood Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Redwood Trust from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Redwood Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Redwood Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.06.

Redwood Trust stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.87. 1,289,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,670. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.80. Redwood Trust has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $12.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is currently 1,800.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,890,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Redwood Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 68,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Redwood Trust by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,158,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,175,000 after acquiring an additional 39,345 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $889,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,186,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

