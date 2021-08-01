Analysts Anticipate Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $516.97 Million

Brokerages expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) will post sales of $516.97 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $514.50 million to $520.31 million. Teladoc Health posted sales of $288.81 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 79%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full year sales of $2.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Teladoc Health.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TDOC shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $275.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.31.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock traded down $7.58 on Thursday, reaching $148.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,272,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,489,321. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.72. Teladoc Health has a 52-week low of $129.74 and a 52-week high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.96.

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,822,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 3,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total value of $637,263.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,499.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,368 shares of company stock worth $5,323,435. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 234.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Featured Story: How big is the FinTech market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teladoc Health (TDOC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.